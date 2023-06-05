Pictured are members of the Angola Commandery No. 45: (Seated) Mike Anderson, Glen Rogers, Paul Friend, Brant Moore and James Davis. Standing l to r: Nate Fultz, Ian Mountfield, Benton Davis, Dathen Reed, Father Tom Adamson (guest speaker) Dominic Hamblin, Matt Wignall, Dan Ernsberger, Jay Minick, Robert Fredrick and Jimmie Milleman. With Father Tom Adamson in the center of the back row are two Grand Line Officers of the Grand Commandery of the state of Indiana, (left) Dathen Reed is the Grand Junior Warden and (right) is Dominic Hamblin the Grand Captain General. The picture was taken in the dining hall of the Masonic Temple in Angola. The public is invited to view the Masonic building on June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, which is the 100th anniversary of the completion of the construction of the Masonic building.