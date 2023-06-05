The members of Angola Commandery No. 45 held a Templar Board, which is a festive board that includes a meal, the recognition of local Masons who have served the Knight Templar organization and a guest speaker.
The speaker was the Rev. Tom Adamson of the Holy Family Episcopal Church of Angola.
This event was held at the Angola Masonic Lodge, on the southeast corner of the Public Square. Several of the women of the Templars attended this event.
The Angola Knights Templar of Angola Commandery No. 45 sponsored Adamson on an 11-day trip to the Holy Land earlier in 2023 to experience the sites and history of the Christian Religion. The trip was to Israel, especially in Nazareth and Jerusalem plus regions outside these major cities. The sites visited were to the locations of Jesus in his last days in Jerusalem. The sites included the Wailing Wall, Sea of Galilee, the Upper Room, the Garden of Gethsemane and many more.
Father Tom gave a pictorial presentation of many sites he visited. In his future ministry he will be able to describe these sites in detail as he has preaches on the life of Jesus.
This is the fourth minister that Angola Commandery has sponsored since the 1980’s. The Holy Land Pilgrimage is one of the main philanthropies of the Knights Templar Masonic organization.
The members of Angola Commandery No. 45 are Masons who profess the Christian Religion. A person who wishes to join the Knight Templars must first be a member of a Masonic Blue Lodge. Angola Knight Templars, who are part of the York Rite of Masonry, was the 45th Commandery chartered in the State of Indiana in Angola in 1902 and meet in the Angola Masonic Lodge. There are other nearby Commanderies located in Auburn, Ft. Wayne, and Elkhart.
Several Templars (members) who have served as the Eminent Commander of the Angola Commandery No. 45 in the past were recognized. Those recognized included: Paul Friend, Ian Mountfield, James Davis, Glen Rogers, Jimmie Milleman, Brant Moore, Mike Anderson, Dan Ernsberger and Benton Davis.
