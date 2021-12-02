An event that was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be back in the new year.
The 76th annual Mizpah Shrine Circus will take place Jan. 28-30 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, and tickets became available on Thanksgiving day.
The showtimes are as follows:
• Jan. 28: 7 p.m.
• Jan. 29: 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Jan. 30: 2 p.m.
Tickets range from $16 to $25 and can be purchased at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Box Office located at 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. They can also be reached by phone at 483-1111. People can also buy tickets on the circus website, www.MizpahShrineCircus.com, through TicketMaster.
Parking will be available and cost $8 for the main lot, $12 for the preferred lot and $16 for buses or RVs.
Pony and elephant rides will be provided so circus-goers can see the animals up close before and after each performance downstairs at the Circus Fair.
Steve Trump, Mizpah Shrine Circus director, said while he does not know for sure what acts will be performing, it will be a fun experience for everyone.
“I never know what the acts are going to be until about two weeks before the circus,” Trump said. “The man who produces it puts out requests and feelers and picks the acts two or three weeks before, maybe a month at the most.”
Novelties, concessions and animal rides will be offered at an extra cost. It is free to see the animals at the Circus Fair.
As far as COVID-19 precautions, Trump said that is at the hands of the venue.
“It’s whatever the Coliseum’s guides are at,” Trump said. “Whatever they tell us is what we have to go by.”
Closer to the event, people can go to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum’s website for more details.
Trump expects a good turnout.
“I really expect because of the lockdowns and all the things we’ve had that we will have good turnouts,” Trump said. “The Coliseum shows have been having good turnouts on things. That is what our hope is anyway.”
