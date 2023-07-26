ANGOLA — A large crowd of Indiana Masons and guests gathered at the Angola Masonic Lodge June 24.
Celebrating 100 years of history within their current building, members of the Grand Lodge of Indiana hosted a rededication ceremony.
Located in the southeast quadrant of Public Square, the Masonic Lodge holds deep roots in the community. Over the years it has been a centerpiece of the city and also home to Angola York Rite, Angola Eastern Star and other appendant Masonic bodies.
It is customary for members of the Grand Lodge of Indiana to perform rededications of Masonic buildings as they continue to be a focal point of the Masons and their several philanthropies.
Those pictured in white tuxes are members of the Indiana Grand Lodge.
The Angola Masonic Lodge wishes to thank those who attended the open house and rededication ceremony.
They also encourage those interested in a tour to contact the group at 908-5666 or angolalodge@gmail.com
Current officers of the Angola Masonic Lodge include Worshipful Master Benton Davis, Senior Warden Tim Billow, Junior Warden Mike Anderson, Treasurer Brant Moore, Secretary Jay Minick, Assistant Secretary Glen Rogers, Senior Deacon Alex Dobson, Junior Deacon Matt Wignall, Senior Stewart Nathaniel Fultz, Junior Steward Alex Burrage, Chaplain Mike Stephenson and Tyler Ian Mountfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.