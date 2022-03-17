I received a text message about a week ago asking what should be a simple question, “Have you ever heard of a Cold IPA?”
I have seen this style listed a couple of times on new beer releases in some of the trade magazines and websites, but there hasn’t been one released around here that I’m aware of. So, here’s a little bit of the backstory.
It has originated in the brewing mecca of Portland, Oregon. Wayfinder Brewing’s brewmaster Kevin Davey is credited with the origins of this style. The cold IPA is actually not an ale, but a lager, fermented in a hybrid way. The trick is brewing an adjunct lager (the addition of rice or corn to the mash bill), pitching a lager yeast (most notably 34/70 yeast, common with Bavarian dry lagers), and fermenting the beer at a warm temperature (around 65 degrees).
The rationale for this is to create a light bodied beer that can still allow the west coast style of hops to shine through. This beer is different from the IPL (India Pale Lager) that many breweries have experimented with in the past (always described as the beer of the future for the last 12 years), giving the hops the predominate flavors, without losing too much body nor yeast ester interference. It is also different from a dry-hopped lager where the fermentation reduces the sulfur dioxide levels and lifts the alcohol level, creating a more IPA feel.
This beer is a sharp contrast to the popular New England-style or juicy IPA that has taken over the craft beer world. They’re clear, light body, hop-forward and full strength.
In a 2021 article on newschoolbeer.com, Wayfinder’s brewmaster Kevin Davey stated, “I just wanted to put my own spin on IPA. It needed to be something that was categorically different than IPL or other IPAs before it … So it’s a bit Wester than West-coast, it’s crisp and session able, but strong and sneaky.”
With India Pale Ales, or variations of the style, taking up around 33% of all craft beer sales, this trend of innovation and riffing from the IPA is going to continue.
With styles as vast as juicy IPA and milkshake IPA on the soft side of the scale, to bold dry IPA and cold IPA in development, to the knock-you-out behemoths of triple IPA and Belgian (or Belgo) IPA, the fans of hop-head beers should have plenty to look forward to for some time to come.
