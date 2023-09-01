The Browns, the very popular family music group from Le Mars, Iowa, will be back at The Hamilton Life Center on Friday, Sept. 8.
This talented family perform an amazing variety of musical styles including Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Celtic and Classical.
From singing more than 30 shows at the Americana Theatre in Branson, Missouri, to Dollywood theme park stages, to singing on over 10 Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruise ships, this award-winning group will inspire you with their close-knit family harmony, humor and astounding musicianship.
As master of ceremonies Marc Hamman states, "Historically The Browns draw one of our biggest crowds of the year and our recent concert pulled the most attendance since the beginning of the pandemic. So we will be setting up for the biggest crowd in years as we could break the 300 mark. God is doing something exciting here."
It all starts with The Hamilton Life Center Band at 6:30pm with The Browns hitting the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. An offering will also be taken.
Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m.
