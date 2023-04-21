Now this I say and testify in the Lord, that you must no longer walk as the Gentiles do, in the futility of their minds. They are darkened in their understanding, alienated from the life of God because of the ignorance that is in them, due to their hardness of heart. They have become callous and have given themselves up to sensuality, greedy to practice every kind of impurity. But that is not the way you learned Christ! — assuming that you have heard about him and were taught in him, as the truth is in Jesus, to put off your old self, which belongs to your former manner of life and is corrupt through deceitful desires, and to be renewed in the spirit of your minds, and to put on the new self, created after the likeness of God in true righteousness and holiness. Ephesians 4:17-24; ESV
There has been a great sense of darkness lately that is becoming VERY disturbing to both those of faith and those who are not. Especially in Christian beliefs, it seems that people are turning away from what is biblically sound doctrine and becoming more destructive spiritually to one another; meaning that believers are against other believers. Looking at what is taking place within denominations and the ugly verbal, spiritual, and bitter wars are certainly NOT living out biblical teachings with the cannibalistic behaviors of how each is feasting on one other’s concept of religion and how it should be for the collective. There was another time when such a dark age was oppressed in such a destructive way: The Crusades. During this time, religions believed to be “fighting for the Lord” of their faiths and many have died painful and harmful deaths. I am seeing the spirit of the Dark Age of Crusades rise and its taking the souls of many to hell with it.
Look at the passage provided. Read it clearly and deeply. Soak it into your very soul. Can you say we are living as this form of the believer that we are called to be, or are we returning to the old dark ways of our former selves? I have several pastor friends struggling with bitterness and destructive mindsets of people who want to be as deliberately hurtful towards them and others who don’t agree with their mindsets. If it hurts my heart, one can only imagine how God is feeling seeing His children warring with themselves and taking no prisoners! The parishioners are also among the casualties: people are leaving the faith in droves and refuse to hear God’s voice because His people have caused such great trauma.
The teachings of the Scriptures are straightforward and easy to understand when one listens to them. We have become callous and hard of the heart because we believe it is all about us and how others need to follow our example. This is not what we learned from Christ, and we should be following His example! Why must the believer add to the hatred and pain of the world by the inbred fighting within the Church? The Church should be the spiritual hospital rather than the battlefield where lives are taken needlessly!
When we are called to follow God, we are to become more like Him and less like us! I personally desire this for not just myself but for all I minister to! I want to be my new self because my old self scares me. I want to be part of true righteousness more than my self-righteousness. The infighting is destroying the Church, and more, our relationship with God. It is robbing us of the ability to minister to the lost because we are more lost than they are. We are called to be the lights of the world, and here we are in a darker abyss than those we hope to guide. We separate ourselves from God and then blame His for our wonderings. God help us to see once again!
Friends, and you are my friends, let the old self die. Don’t return to the dark ages of your past which God has already proven to you is not what you need. Step out of the Dark Ages of your soul. We who claim to be believers in Christ must stop the war and follow Jesus’ example of living in peace. It’s okay to disagree on theology and other aspects; however, it’s not OK to be disrespectful, hateful, or bitter toward anyone. We have no right to demoralize or dehumanize anyone for any reason! Do you want peace in the world? Don’t wait for someone else to begin it; YOU AUTHOR IT into existence! God will guide you if you are willing to listen, then follow, then nurture it to maturity. Only then will the Dark Ages truly end.
