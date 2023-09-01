The late Henry Nouwen is a theologian I enjoy reading and stretches my thinking.
Father Nouwen passed away in 1996; he was a Dutch Catholic priest. I receive an email of meditations from his organization daily, and it is a great way to start your day. I highly recommend his daily meditation book titled "You Are The Beloved."
Here is what I received this morning that has me pondering and thankful.
Those you have deeply loved become part of you. The longer you live, the more people will love you and become part of your community. The wider your inner community becomes, the more quickly you will recognize your brothers and sisters in the strangers around you … The wider the community of your heart, the wider the community around you.
I am not pondering it because I doubt it to be true. I am pondering because I am thinking back on some of those that were or are part of my life that are a deep part of me. Serving at Angola UMC for a long time, I have people who poured into me for the entirety of the 15 and ½ years I served there.
Some have gone on to glory: Jan H, Shirley, Jan W, Florian, Pastor Dick, Pastor Carl, Mary, Nancy, Dave, Dean, to name a few. I can close my eyes and think of the last time Bill and I ate with Dave and his family and how it was a good meal because of the family surrounding us. I can close my eyes and see myself reading devotions with Shirley in her final days or saying goodbye to her sweet husband, Gene, before he passed. Each of them was/is a brother or sister to me. Each of them and many more have left a fingerprint on my heart.
As I think about the sweet little place I serve now, I can list many names who are part of my community and theirs. We pray for one another. We walk through the good days, the bad, and the regular days. We can't do so without thinking of some great key verses when we speak about love.
1 John 4:19 We love because he first loved us.
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
This holiday weekend, make time for those in your community. I pray you belong to a community of believers. There are exceptional churches in this area and beyond that would love to join you in life.
The Lord's love changes us and allows us to love one another well. Lean into the love Father, Son, and Holy Spirit have for you, and then, you will be able to love well!
