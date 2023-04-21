ANGOLA — The Trine University Wind Ensemble will perform their spring concert Sunday, April 30, beginning at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, directed by Music Department Chair Mark Kays.
This concert is free and open to the public.
The program will include: “Amprito Roca” by Jamie Texidor; “Pines of the Appian Way” by Ottorino Respighi, transcribed for the Goldman Band; “First Suite in E Flate” by Gustav Holst: “Chaconne,” “Intermezzo” and “March”; and “The Universal Judgement” by Camille DeNardis, transcribed for the Goldman Band.
Wind Ensemble members include:
Alto saxophone: Keely Brooks, a chemical engineering major from Van Buren, Ohio; Dean Campbell, a chemical engineering major from Batesville, Ohio; Maggie Edel, a psychology major from Mishawaka; Erin Whetstone, a forensic science major from Wabash.
Baritone saxophone: Michael Ledyard, a mechanical engineering major from Bryan, Ohio.
Clarinet: Lillian Hamilton, a psychology major from Hanna; Lance Jutze, a mathematics major from Wauseon, Ohio; Hannah Knost, a biomedical engineering major from Anderson; Andrea Mendoza, a biomedical engineering major from LaGrange; Haylee Smith, a chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio.
Euphonium: Emily Lomax, a forensic science major from Goshen.
Flute: Jonathan Allen, a biology major from Medaryville; Madysen Collins, a forensic science major from Kouts; Mykah Garrison, a biology major from Wauseon, Ohio; Nicholas Gasborro, a biomedical engineering major from Indianapolis; Kaci McComis, an English education major from Powell, Ohio; Carrianne Thomas, an elementary and special education major from Quincy, Michigan; Alayna Willitzer, a biomedical engineering major from Cecil, Ohio.
Oboe: Ellie Essenberg, an exercise science major from Middleville, Michigan.
Percussion: Jalan Albea, a computer science and information technology major from Attica; Mandi Farmer, a mechanical engineering major from Modoc; GraceeMae Keasler, a mechanical engineering major from Defiance, Ohio; Stephen Noj-Orellana, a forensic science major from Fort Wayne; Philip Ollie, a design engineering technology major from Rocky River, Ohio; Christopher Parker, a civil engineering major from Lebanon; Jessica Revadelo, a computer engineering major from Columbus, Ohio; Nathaniel Siders, a mathematics major from Angola; Kyle Smith, a design engineering technology major from Dundee, Michigan; Garrett Spahr, a mechanical engineering major from Hillsdale, Michigan.
Tenor saxophone: Vivian Hill, a secondary math education major from Huntington.
Trombone: Evan Cole, a mechanical engineering major from Adrian, Michigan; Jagger Cope, a psychology major from Fremont; David Deniston, a chemical engineering major from Bowling Green, Ohio; Samantha Dorn, a communication major from Toledo, Ohio; Parker Gillespie, a chemical engineering major from Solsberry; William Neely, a design engineering technology major from Hudson, Michigan; John Rubley, a computer science and information technology major from Reading, Michigan; Chandler Ruetz, a biomedical engineering major from Swanton, Ohio.
Trumpet: David Baden, a chemical engineering major from Hamler, Ohio; Isaac Braun, a chemical engineering major from Portland; Dane Budke, a biology major from Findlay, Ohio; Reese Greene, a mechanical engineering major from Leo; Corey Hainlin, a biology major from Bristol; Ryan Hoak, a civil engineering major from Warsaw; Breanna Kennedy, a criminal justice major from Columbia City; Alex Kratzer, a mechanical engineering major from Elkhart; Emily Stetka, a science education major from Fort Wayne; Trinity Stiles, an English education major from Highland.
Tuba: Ava Bell, a forensic science major from Grand Rapids, Michigan; Caden Daffron, a computer engineering major from Granger; Evan Holman, a civil engineering major from Fort Wayne; Charles Roberts, a computer science and information technology major from Edon, Ohio; Christopher Smith, a biomedical engineering major from Kokomo.
The following seniors will be recognized and receive their blankets during the event: Jalan Albea, Johnathan Allen, Dane Budke, David Deniston, Nicholas Gasborro, Parker Gillespie, Cory Hainlin, Lance Jutze, Emily Lomax, Philip Ollie, Nathan Siders, Emily Stetka and Erin Whetstone.
For further information, contact Kays at kaysm@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.