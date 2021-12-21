ANGOLA — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Holiday Pops concert scheduled for tomorrow evening, Dec. 21, at Trine University has been canceled.
Refunds will be processed for all tickets. Those who paid by credit card should allow three to five business days for refunds to appear on their card. All check and cash refunds will be processed and mailed out when Trine University staff returns to their offices on Monday, Dec. 27.
