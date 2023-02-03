Good Morning Child of God!
That phrase comes from one of my favorite Podcasts by Gus Lloyd. He discusses issues of the world, prays with folks, and lets people in on his Catholic faith. When my dad was in the hospital years ago, I began listening to Seize the Day. I have never been Catholic, but I love some of their traditions and the depth of the podcast.
Since coming to Fremont as the pastor of Fremont UMC and Nevada Mills UMC, I have become great friends with the Hawkins. Pastor Josh and Rachel are compassionate and incredible leaders. Josh writes beautiful words expressing his faith and love of the Lord. I love to pray with him at the community prayer event held at a local church. He is a great partner in ministry. Fremont Community Church is blessed to have him as its leader.
Last year I was invited to pray at Seek, Unite, Revive. Pastor Heidi Hazekamp, her family, and her flock have been leading groups of people in prayer for the last year, now entering year number two. We gather at their sweet church by the library and pray for what we feel called. Many times we pray for revival in Steuben County. I love hearing people pray, sing, and read or recite scripture. The next one will be on February 27th. Mark your calendars now to attend at Faith Harvest Christian Fellowship.
Pastor Scott Saltsman sits as chair of the FYCO board I sit on as well. He sits on many boards and serves the community of Fremont in many, many ways. A few weeks ago, he sent me words of encouragement when I had a difficult funeral. What a gift to serve in the community where he serves. Lake Area Christian Church is blessed to have Pastor Scott and Mitzi.
I love how the community of faith comes together. These are just a few names and people I am blessed to serve alongside.
Romans 12:4-5
For just as we have many members in one body and all the members do not have the same function, so we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another.
The beauty of different churches and leaders is that we can learn from one another. I learn so much from other leaders and believers. Who are you learning from? Steuben County is full of outstanding leadership and places of worship. Where will you worship tomorrow? Or today? Where will you sit with others and hear music and the Word spoken to help you change, grow, and learn?
The church isn’t for the perfect. The church isn’t for the chosen. The church is for the broken. Those of us who recognize that we are shattered without something more and that something is Jesus. So, where are you connecting with other believers? I am thankful for the numerous people who connect with me and lift me up when things are shattered. Debbi Vandyne prayed over me on Thursday; it was just what I needed. The church is always a place I discover what I need in preparing for worship in the music, conversation and passage.
Make plans to connect with other believers daily and weekly. All of these people hold me accountable and help me to grow as a believer. This is what the family of faith looks like, not just attending church but connecting with other believers. Let’s do more of that for 2023! We gather together needs to be our cry for 2023!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.