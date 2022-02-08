ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 term.
To earn Dean's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Area students on the list included:
Kristen Azzue of Waterloo, Drake Beber of Auburn, Colette Castelluccio of Angola, Jordan Clemens-Savage of Coldwater, Michigan, Alexis Crawford of Angola, Kylar Crowl of Angola, Elizabeth Curtis of Angola, Kaia Donay of Coldwater, Mason Fritch of Butler, Nicholas Funk of Auburn, Jordyn Hamman of Waterloo, Kaitlyn Harger of Angola, Paxton Harris of Angola, Tucker Hasselman of Pleasant Lake, Brady Henderson of Orland , Landon Henderson of Angola, Lukas Kessler of Waterloo, Kyleigh Kuster of Angola, Carter Lemon of Angola, Camden Miller of Butler, Ahmed Mohsen of Coldwater, William Potter of Waterloo, Christian Schafer of Angola, Charles Schenkel of Fremont, Hunter Smith of Angola, Mason Snyder of Coldwater, Olivia Tigges of Angola, Dakota Tsuleff of Butler, Cale Walters of Fremont and Ryan Zigler of Angola.
