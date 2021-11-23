COLDWATER, Mich. — Experience the magic of the holidays as Siberian Solstice returns to Tibbits for a musical Christmas concert Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
Last seen on the Tibbits stage in December 2019, Siberian Solstice, a touring group from Ohio, will provide an exciting and inspirational Christmas show with music performed in the style of the nationally acclaimed Trans-Siberian Orchestra. With more than 10 million albums sold, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has inspired generations of fans to rediscover the multi-dimensional art form of the rock opera. On the road, they have become one of the world’s top acts, with Billboard magazine naming them one of the top touring artists of the past decade.
Enhanced by lighting and video, Siberian Solstice will feature traditional Christmas music and classical pieces presented with a rock feel using electronic keyboards, drums and guitars. Siberian Solstice has eight members on stage to accurately reproduce the Trans-Siberian Orchestra style.
The group includes founding member Dave Coonrod on bass, Dave Deal and Marie Moore on keyboard, Chuck Mauk on percussion, Jamie Blank as narrator, Mary Jackson and Jenn (Britsch) Shook on vocals, Garnet McGladdery on guitar and vocals and Kevin Peters on guitar. All are accomplished musicians with extensive recording and performance experience.
Tickets for the Siberian Solstice range from $10-$25, with discounts available for Tibbits members.
Generously sponsored by Longstreet Living, the concert will be held at the historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St.
Doors to the lobbies, art gallery and Ghost Light Bar will open at 6 p.m., with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Additional information and tickets for Siberian Solstice and all other events at Tibbits can be found at tibbits.org. People can also visit the Tibbits administrative offices at 93 W. Chicago St. or call 517-278-6029.
Plans for Tibbits’ 2022 Entertainment Series tribute band concerts, comedy fest and more are being finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.