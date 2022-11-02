Carlin Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — These are the students who made the honor roll at Carlin Park Elementary School in the first quarter:
3rd Grade
All A’s: Rowan Biddle, Kolstyn Gillen, Leah Knott, KayCee Leaman, Sage Miley, Isabel Scruggs, Ellie Sternberg, Natalie Thompson
A-B: Abdulrahman Azzan, Aaliyah Bell, Liberty Bond, Isaac Carmona, Zion Carter, Kade Case, Alexa Fuentes, Shanda Griffiths, Khloe Keene, Leander Keim, Avrie Lipman, Daymian Mendez, Carlos Mesta, Donovan Morehouse, Dominique Perez-Felix, Ximena Solis Duran, Levi Sowles, Whitney Utley, Morgan White, Emma Williams, Khloie Grace Woodman
4th Grade
All A’s: Bryar Dunn, Donovan Flores, Ryland Harter, Houston Holloway, Aidric Marks, Zoey McKee, Fernando Mendez Jovel, Manveer Singh, Savannah Terry
A-B: Maci Boyd, Tyson Caruthers, Sadie Day, Chevy Domire, Kendall Fitch, Zaydyn Henderson, Whitnee Huff, Jacob Jennings, Te’o Keaton, Emmalyn Masbaum, Daphne Mayo, Amelia Osborn, Maddox Quaderer, Nathan Miley, Helena Soto
5th Grade
All A’s: Gissell Cruz, Jack Grace, Abygail Hart, Hunter Holloway, Anna Keim, Cambrie Smead
A-B: Dannai Flores, Jake Fortin Cruz, Adrian Hernandez, Addie Osborn, Kaydence Powell, Connor Shaffer, Natalee Stroud, Rodrigo Torres, Kayleigh Vollmar, Konnor Williams, Russel Yohey, Rhilynn Zerns
