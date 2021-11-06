Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.
I have been in a dry season writing lately! Instead of forcing myself to write something, I have decided to let the writing come when it comes to me.
It is not that I am not in a good place with God. On the contrary, I am! Nor is it that I am not in a thankful place in my life. I am for sure! It is nothing more than a dry spell.
I have been reflecting on the seasons of life in my “dry” season. There is a well-known passage that talks about time and seasons and reminds us all that there is a time for everything: Ecclesiastes 3.
There is a time for everything,
and a season for every activity under the heavens:
a time to be born and a time to die,
a time to plant and a time to uproot,
a time to kill and a time to heal,
a time to tear down and a time to build,
a time to weep and a time to laugh,
a time to mourn and a time to dance,
a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them,
a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing,
a time to search and a time to give up,
a time to keep and a time to throw away,
a time to tear and a time to mend,
a time to be silent and a time to speak,
a time to love and a time to hate,
a time for war and a time for peace.
I have been in a creative season, not just writing. I have been in a loving season. My husband and I have had a great fall together and look forward to time with our children soon. There has been laughter.
There has also been a time for tearing away. Sometimes, you just need a moment of quiet! Has anyone been there?
A side note: if your season is causing you pain, distress, uncontrollable weeping or more, please seek someone to help you. Speak to a professional. Go to a family physician and speak about the season and the help you might need to paddle the waters. Continue to seek God in prayer, worship and study but know that medicine is a helping tool if you need it.
So, in this season, I have been intentionally seeking God. I have taken time at a spiritual retreat, upped my studying and spent time listening.
In this season, I have been creative in other ways. I have made some items as gifts for Christmas and our grandson, who will be arriving in the spring of 2022. I have even enjoyed eating out with my husband on a regular Friday night date night! The season has just been different.
As I write this and the words come easily, I think of the times we need to push through and other times we need to sit and wait. Have you ever forced your way instead of waiting? Farmers live and breathe by the seasons. We can learn a lot from them. They live by the season of hope. The hope for good weather and correct conditions for growth and the hope that one bad week or month will not destroy the whole season. They live by faith. They have faith in the process. They know that if you plant in the right conditions, there will be growth. They must love what they do, the land, and more, or why else would they undertake such a significant calling?
My writing is like this, too. I have hope that words will come. I have faith that my relationship with Jesus will result in fruit. I love the Lord and being able to do what I do.
Look at your life today. What season are you in? How can you put your faith in action? Trusting in the Lord in every season is the best plan.
