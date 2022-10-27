ANGOLA — When you buzz through downtown Angola in your vehicle or on a bike, you are constantly looking out for traffic, what with two highways converging on a roundabout, or traffic circle that at times confuses motorists.
(And to think people were riding motorized scooters around the mound last summer, even at night!)
A drive through the downtown yields much to see, in a macro sense. But a walk around the Public Square and along Wayne Street or Maumee Street yields much more to see, if you stop to take a look.
Angola's architecture is pretty typical for a Midwest town, save for the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument in the center of the downtown and the Steuben County Courthouse, which is modeled after the iconic meeting house in Boston, Faneuil Hall.
Then there's the First National Bank of Angola building, which was built in a different era, perhaps as many as 40 to 60 years after the rest of the downtown. The First National building, now the home of Entrust Capital Management.
Following the 2010 downtown renovation project, which has been added to over the years, planter islands have slowed the traffic, but you still need to pay attention.
So, if you get out and take a walk, there's much to see, from the architectural details in some of the buildings to the whimsical adornments inside shop windows.
Some of the photos you will see today are, perhaps, different ways of looking at items that have been around for more than a century. Others are things you might just have missed or might be seasonal, like the look of the statue of Baron Von Steuben, which will give way to bare branches soon, with the onset of winter. (Make sure you visit the Baron in the winter; he usually is sporting a spiffy scarf!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.