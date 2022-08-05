Please read 1 Timothy 2:1-10
How often do you pray? Do you pray for a certain amount of time or at specific times? Who do you pray for? I could go on for hours and ask questions about prayer. I like to ask questions because I want all of us to think about our prayer life (or lack thereof) and about those whom we pray for.
As a pastor, I am often asked by others to pray for them and their loved ones. Prayers for healing, for deliverance from sins/addictions/situations, for encouragement, for relationships, for finances and the list goes on. And when people ask me to pray for them, I often will grab their hands and pray with them right there and then. This sometimes will shock the dickens out of them; they often believe that I will just pray for their needs as I pray in my personal prayers, and some never expect us to pray with them as well as for them. I pray for all people as often as possible, and I make it a point to pray with them because I want God to show them their prayers are being heard.
The thing that gets me is that people believe I am like Commissioner Gordan and that my prayer is God’s Bat-signal for God to respond. I tell them that I am no special person and how God hears ALL people’s prayers; yet somehow, they believe that God will hear me better because I am a pastor. Not the case. Especially because of Jesus Christ, we all have the same access to God through Him (Christ). My prayers are not any different than the prayers of anyone else and I do not find any special favor in the eyes of God because God does not have favorites; all people are equal in the eyes of God.
The Bible clearly tells us (especially in this passage) that not only are we to pray for all but that we are to pray various types of prayers for all. Paul writes that we are to have supplications, prayers, intercessions and thanksgivings for all people. And it should be noted that even though Paul is writing this to Timothy, that this is written for the church so that the church can respond on behalf of all people. There is no distinction between those who believe in those who do not who are to receive prayers. We are called to prayer on behalf of all of mankind; regardless of who they are, what is currently going on in their lives or what their past has been, regardless of gender/religion/economic state or anything else you wish to add to this list. Lifting others up to God in prayer is not only something God expects from us, it is also a joy in honor to be able to lift others up in prayer.
Whenever I go to a function where there is a meal being prepared, it is almost a definite thing to expect to have to pray for all in attendance. And we should look at praying for others as a privilege and as a token of love that we would lift these individuals up to God and ask God to bless them, to forgive them and to invite them into His family. It is often my hope that the prayer might motivate individuals to have their own conversations with God and that they can talk to God is easily as they talk to one another. I sometimes think that people believe that God wants to hear a great deal of theological terms and religious statements in their prayers. This is not so. In Psalm 51:16 – 17, it reads, “For you will not delight in sacrifice, or I will give it; you will not be pleased with a burnt offering. The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise.” In the movie Bruce Almighty, near the end of the movie Bruce (Jim Carrey) is talking with God (Morgan Freeman) about Bruce’s girlfriend Grace. And as he is talking with God, Bruce comes to the realization that for the longest time he has been self-centered and thinking of his own way. It isn’t until this point here, in his brokenness, that Bruce understands the importance of praying for somebody else. With such a beautiful request that God said to Bruce “Now that’s a prayer.”. Prayer has nothing to do with the words but everything to do with the heart. Once we understand this, it is very easy to talk to God.
Friends, there is great joy in prayer. And it is OK to pray for ourselves, our loved ones and the world around us. We can pray for healing, blessings, strength, insight, guidance, concerns, the unknown ... whatever is on our hearts. This will strengthen your relationship with God, one another and will bring you peace. God bless!
