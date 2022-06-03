I LOVE SEASONS!
I love driving by homes right now and seeing crisp mowed lawns, freshly planted flowers, and more. We have begun to get out flowers out and around. The summer will be whole. Spending time with family, planning the youngest daughter’s wedding for the following summer, and more will be what fills our summer up!
By the time fall arrives, I am always ready for the humidity to be gone and a good bonfire with those I love! This season will have the same things that we enjoy in the summer, spending time with those we love. It will be time to make chili and soups that are a comfort during the fall season.
Have you also noticed you love certain foods during certain seasons? Watermelon and grilled food will be shared all summer in the Zimmerman house. Then there will be fruit pizza for the 4th of July, and Mister Bratz Hawaiian and Jalapeno Hawaiian Bratz grilled all summer long. Fall food will lead to winter treats and cookies galore for Christmas.
I love the season I am in and look forward to the next!
That is not always the case!
There are seasons of grief. There are seasons of physical or emotional pain. There are seasons of regret. There are seasons we pray to end. Have you been there?
Many of us know the passage from Ecclesiastes that discusses a time for everything under heaven, a season. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8
There is a time for everything,
and a season for every activity under the heavens:
2 a time to be born and a time to die,
a time to plant and a time to uproot,
3 a time to kill and a time to heal,
a time to tear down and a time to build,
4 a time to weep and a time to laugh,
a time to mourn and a time to dance,
5 a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them,
a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing,
6 a time to search and a time to give up,
a time to keep and a time to throw away,
7 a time to tear and a time to mend,
a time to be silent and a time to speak,
8 a time to love and a time to hate,
a time for war and a time for peace.
These seasons do not have the final say on where we are. I think our country needs to be in a season of change! Things have to change no matter fall, winter, spring, or summer.
We have to build/work. There will be times for play, but play is sweeter when we work! There are times we have to step up. Last week I wrote about how change needs to happen for our children to go to school safely. This is not a good old days conversation; this is better days. I believe the best season is yet to come. In order for that to happen, we have to be willing to step up and be part of the change. Let’s spend the summer making sure when students and teachers enter the building, they are taken care of and safer. This is a season of stepping up and I know this community to be one that shows up and steps up when needed! Let’s show up when and where needed this season. Let’s continue to make this a wonderful place by working hard and accepting nothing less than safety for our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.