Baked apples are always a treat, but coring whole apples can be a hassle. Just buy larger apples and cut them in half! Then all you have to do is scoop out the easily accessible core, add the sweet toppings, and let your slow cooker take it from there.
Ingredients
• Cooking spray
• 2 tablespoons water
• 2 large apples (about 8 ounces each), halved and cored
• 1/4 cup chopped almonds
• 2 tablespoons chopped dried apricots
• 2 tablespoons firmly packed dark brown sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger (or) or
• 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon light tub margarine
Directions
Lightly spray the slow cooker with cooking spray. Pour in the water. Add the apple halves with the cut side up.
In a small bowl, stir together the remaining ingredients except the margarine. Spoon onto each apple half. Top each with 1 teaspoon margarine. Cook, covered, on low for 2 to 2 1/2 hours or on high for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, or until just tender. Be careful not to overcook; the apples will continue to cook while cooling.
Carefully transfer the apples to plates, leaving the sauce in the slow cooker. Stir the sauce. Spoon over the apples. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. The sauce will thicken slightly while cooling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.