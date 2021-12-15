MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center’s Irish Pub Night returns to the intimate downstage club on Jan. 15, 2022.
Now a winter tradition, the event features Irish-themed beer, Irish music and good cheer. This year, the award-winning five-piece Celtic band Blackthorn will perform.
Featuring a wide range of traditional instruments, captivating vocals, fine musicianship, storytelling and sing-alongs, the event brings the atmosphere of a traditional Irish pub to Marshall.
Doors and bar open at 7:30 p.m., with music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $22 in advance and $24 at the door.
According to Blackthorn’s website: “Traditional songs of emigration, sea shanties, lively jigs and reels, and ancient airs combine with some of Ireland’s best contemporary songs for a musical experience that captures the history and legend of Ireland and its people.”
Each member of the band plays multiple instruments, including wooden flute, accordion, tin whistle, five string banjo, cittern, bones and more. These instruments complement the lead vocal of Belfast native Richard McMullan and the band’s tight blend of four-part harmony.
Since 1984, Blackthorn has played throughout the Great Lakes region. Based in Detroit, Blackthorn has played in various concert halls, universities and festivals, including main stage appearances at the prestigious Michigan Irish Festival and world renowned Milwaukee Irish Fest.
They have released seven CDs and have performed with guest musicians such as members of the Michigan Opera Theater and the Motor City Brass Band.
In 2010, Blackthorn was voted “Best Folk Band/Artist” by the readers of The Detroit Metro Times, and in 2018 they were inducted into the Michigan Irish American Hall of Fame.
The Franke Center’s downstage club is a relaxed, intimate listening room featuring an informal seating arrangement and bar service at the Franke Center for Performing Arts, 214 E Mansion St.
All seating is general admission, and tickets can be purchased on the Franke Center website at thefranke.org or by calling the box office at 269-781-0001.
This year, Irish Pub Night is sponsored by Common Citizen.
