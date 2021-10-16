FORT WAYNE — The 2021 Fright Night takes place Saturday, Oct. 16, in downtown Fort Wayne, offering more than 25 ghoulish activities activities for all ages.
Check out all the activities from 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. happening around Downtown.
The free Zombie Walk pre-party will be from 1-5:30 p.m. at Zombie Central, located this year at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza at 110 E. Wayne St.
“Come dressed up in your best Zombie costume and makeup to enjoy all the festivities,” said the Downtown Improvement District in a news release.
For a complete list of activities, visit frightnightdowntown.com.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the DIT will not offer face painting on-site this year. Everyone is urged to wear a face mask.
The Zombie Walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza.
Fright Night Guides and Survival Maps are available during regular business hours at any of these locations: Downtown Improvement District, Visit Fort Wayne, Allen County Public Library (Main Branch), Embassy Theatre, and the Grand Wayne Convention Center.
The 2021 Fright Night event is presented by Flagstar Bank and the Downtown Improvement District in partnership with community sponsors.
