Open skate supports humane shelter
ANGOLA — The Trine University Thunder Ice Arena will be hosting an open skate today from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Skate rental is $2, and the cost of admittance will be a donation to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Representatives from the shelter will be present to accept donations and answer any inquiries about the shelter.
