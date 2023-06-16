The first service of the season at the historic Powers Church will be held Sunday, June 25, at 7 p.m.
Mark and Stephen Kays will open the season at the church for an evening of gospel songs and guitar music.
Blake Stevenson, from the Auburn Church of Christ, will give the devotions for the service. The Olde York Church will provide ice cream after the service.
The Powers Church is a local historic site that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1876 and has been restored to its original condition by a committee of interested people.
The church features the original oak floors and wainscoting, wood stoves, pump organ, wallpaper and furniture. Kerosene lamps will provide the lighting for the service in keeping with the 1876 atmosphere.
Originally built as a “Free Community Church,” the Powers Church was non-denominational. It was eventually affiliated with the Methodist Church and a circuit minister held services at the church for several years. Regular services ceased in the 1920’s, but the church was used occasionally for funerals into the 1950’s.
Two more services will be held at the church this summer. On July 23, The Pokagon Pitchpipers Barbershop Chorus will provide the music. Dan Foster, pastor of the North Scott Church, will give the devotions. On Aug. 27, the Little River Sweet Adelines will provide the music, and Mike Hesterman, pastor of the Metz Christian Church, will give the devotions.
The final service of the year will be a Christmas service on November 26 at 3 p.m. This will include reading the Christmas story and singing Christmas carols.
The church is located nine miles east of Angola, just north of U.S. 20 on Old Road 1. An offering will be taken to enable further restoration of the church.
The public is invited to attend. For more information call 668-5908 or visit the church’s website at powerschurch.org.
