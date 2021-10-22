FORT WAYNE — Tickets for “Somebody’s Daughter” by Ashley C. Ford, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s second presenter in the 2021–22 Omnibus Speaker Series, are now available.
Ford will appear Thursday, Nov. 4, in the Rhinehart Music Center’s Auer Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
A native of Fort Wayne, Ford has found her way to the New York Times Best Seller list with her debut memoir, “Somebody’s Daughter—a story of reckoning with your past to take hold of your future and of finding love for those you have yet to forgive.”
Tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is four per person. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders.
To guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance, either online through the university’s website or at the Schatzlein Box Office in the Rhinehart Music Center lobby.
All tickets reserved online will automatically be emailed to patrons and can be printed at their convenience. Digital tickets accessible via smartphone are another option to help avoid standing in line at the box office on the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office.
A prolific author, Ford has written and guest-edited for ELLE Magazine, Slate, Teen Vogue, New York Magazine, the New York Times, Domino, Cup of Jo and various other web and print publications. She is also the former host of The Chronicles of Now podcast and co-host of the HBO companion podcast Lovecraft Country Radio.
She currently lives in Indianapolis with her husband, poet and fiction writer Kelly Stacy, and their chocolate lab, Astro Renegade Ford-Stacy.
Ford was named among Forbes’s “30 Under 30 in Media” in 2017, Brooklyn Magazine’s “Brooklyn 100” in 2016, Time Out’s “New Yorkers of The Year” in 2017 and Variety’s “New Power of New York” in 2019.
To learn more about the speakers for the 2021–22 season, visit the Omnibus at pfw.edu/omnibus-speaker-series/.
