Hendry Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — Here is the fourth quarter honor roll for Hendry Park Elementary School.
3rd Grade
All A’s: Hendry Jesse Danic, Cohen Duran, Hunter Holiday, Kaycee Kellet, Vincent Newhard, Liam Petre, Andrew Stellhorn, Curtis Taylor, Asher Wilson, Huckston Yoder.
A/B: Aneeta Acker, Evan Aldrich, Linkin Aspy, Thorin Aspy, Malcolm Blake, Hadley Boyer, Austin Brant, Blake Burk, Harrison Corkle, Josslyn Diller, Robert Dornbusch, Fischer Doerr, Kenzie Eldridge, Kaitlynn Farley, Jackson Floyd, Jaydon Hicks, Kaydence Morrison, Nicholas Parker, Roger Parr, Owen Petre, Jrue Pinchinat, Reid Shull, Austin Veltkamp.
4th Grade
All A’s: Ryleigh Burns, Annabelle Carpenter, Levi Crankshaw, Jazzlyn Duran Hall, Owen Garrison, Easton Marten, Tyson McLaughlin, Lily Newman, Corey Parr, Leah Quimby, Elijah Smith, Leonel Urbina Salinas, Carla Vieyra.
A/B: Donyer Diaz, Samuel Dobson, Jetty Edgel, Zidya Freed, Sam Fuentes, Emma Gillespie, Timothy Hastreiter, Julian Johnson, Kayla Johson, Phaetyn Jordan, Serenity Loving, Mason Mallane, Declan Moloney, Poseidon Moore, Chelsea Puente, Reese Raske, Bryanna Reyes.
5th Grade
All A’s: Arrianna Growe,Zeke Hall, Jayda Hollar, Brielle Miller, Madison Smith, Jamison Wombacher, Harper Yoder.
A/B: Isabelle Allen, Elaina Arnold, Ezra Baskerville, Dawson Cline, Draven Cole, Ridge Crooks, Yahell Diaz Lorenzo, Ruby Drown, Eva French, Lucas Greenfield, Millie Lentz, Mia Weaver,, Natalie Moon, Madison Smith.
