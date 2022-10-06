ANGOLA — Here are some odds and ends from the world of beer.
Great American Beer Festival is back, in time to turn 40
This weekend, through Saturday, in Denver, is the Great American Beer Festival. Following two years of cancellations and virtual festivals, America’s largest celebration of all things Craft/Independent Beer is back.
More than 500 breweries, 2,000 beers showcased and 10,000 beers are in competition for awards this year. The entire Denver area becomes ground zero for everything beer related. Pre-pandemic attendance has been limited to 60,000, however, there were some tickets for Friday’s sessions available the week of the event, a very unusual occurrence.
The GABF Competition will announce the winning beers and breweries on the Saturday evening. I’ll have a local recap of the winners in next week’s column.
Sierra Nevada Collaborates with Buffalo Trace, release E.H. Taylor Bigfoot
Sierra Nevada Brewing announced on Tuesday the release of Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel-Aged Bigfoot. This is a 15% alcohol by volume Barleywine-Style Ale, bottled in 750 ml bottles and packaged in a canister, similar to the ones used for E.H. Taylor Bourbon.
This specific batch of Bigfoot has been aged for 7 years, with the final year in E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon barrels.
“The time in the barrels has changed the beer and made it so complex,” said Sierra Nevada Product Manager Terence Sullivan. “We love collaborations. But something of this magnitude – some of the finest beer and some of the finest bourbon in the world – it’s really something special.”
Colonel E.H. Taylor Bourbon Barrel Aged Bigfoot was available on the Sierra Nevada website but sold out within a day. Limited distribution of this beer is to be available, only in California, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Indiana University approves beer sales at Assembly Hall
Starting today with Hoosier Hysteria, beer will be available for sale at Assembly Hall on IU’s campus for the first time. Following a successful rollout of alcohol sales for football, baseball, softball and soccer games, Athletics Director Scott Dolson has given the green light for Coors Light and other beers.
For the 2022-23 season, alcohol sales will be restricted to just beer products, with no plans for wine or spirits. IU Athletics have recently signed Molson Coors and Bloomington-based Upland Brewing Companies as official beer sponsors.
Sales of beer will be limited, ending when the men’s games reaches 10 minutes remaining in the second half and the end of the third quarter during women’s games.
Purdue University has had beer sales at Mackey Arena for a couple of years without a specific, stand-out incident. According to public records made available from Purdue’s athletic department, alcohol sales at football and men’s basketball games topped $1.8 million in gross sales for the 2021-22 season. In the 18 home games at Mackey Arena, sales averaged $31,072 per game, with the IU game the highest single game sales of $58,088.
New lawsuit requesting nutritional labeling on alcoholic beverages
The Center for Science in the Public Interest, the Consumer Federation of America and the National Consumers League filed suit against the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday, attempting to require comprehensive nutritional labeling on all alcoholic beverages. The Treasury Department oversees the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which governs alcoholic beverages.
This issue has been brewing for nearly 20 years.
The suit is filed in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.
With no clear rules or guidance from the bureau, current labels are few and often quirky
Matt Thomas is a cicerone and certified beer server and certified bourbon steward who works at Gay’s Hops-n-Schnapps
