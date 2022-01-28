I love new journals. I love crisp, clean new pages of possibility. I sometimes divide journals with tabs from the Post-it Company. I like to set up a journal and its usage before I begin — some journals I use for conferences. I have a journal I use for prayer. I record the prayer requests every week for the church to remember them in my weekly prayers. I use a journal for scripture study. I like to write out what I see for future articles or sermons. As you can see, I have a thing for journals!
Some journals I love to the very end of their usage while others I might not!
My journals are like years in my life. I was so excited about 2020. I thought how wonderful it would be to start the roaring ‘20’s in my own two churches! My husband and I planned a vacation for February of that year, and it seemed the year was beginning with such promise. Then late February and March came, and well, here we are in 2022, still dealing with the drama in another year.
Although the virus and many other things have caused the year not to be my favorite, some of the most beautiful things have happened in the last couple of years. I officiated the weddings of some of my favorite people. I took a trip this summer with my husband to celebrate my anniversary. We have sat around a table and played games and had delicious meals! A few short months ago, our son and daughter-in-love announced that we would be grandparents in 2022!
God gives us a blank page every day. We don’t have to wait for a new year or a new journal. Lamentations 3: 22-23 The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases;
his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.
There will be times in the year 2022 when we celebrate, and it might be the best day ever in our lives. There will be times in 2022 that are challenging, maybe even sad. Yet, through it, all the Lord’s mercies will be available with the rising of the sun.
The book of Lamentations was written by the prophet Jeremiah. It was written during an extremely difficult time in the life of his people. Jerusalem has fallen to the Babylonians. There is great anguish. There is worry. Yet, there is hope! Before these verses, he wrote, “ But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope:”
Whenever we wonder about his mercies, we read the answer to God’s mercies in the following few words; faithfulness! I cannot think of this without thinking of the great hymn “Great is Thy Faithfulness.”
Great is Thy faithfulness, O God my Father
There is no shadow of turning with Thee
Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not
As Thou hast been, Thou forever will be
Summer and winter and springtime and harvest
Sun, moon, and stars in their courses above
Join with all nature in manifold witness
To Thy great faithfulness, mercy, and love
Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth
Thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide
Strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow
Blessings all mine with 10, 000 besides
Great is Thy faithfulness
Great is Thy faithfulness
Morning by morning, new mercies I see
All I have needed Thy hand hath provided
Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me
When we look at years past and this coming year with this in our mind’s eye … well, we see pardon, seasons, and blessings! Won’t you join me in entering the new year with mercies!? Thank you, God, for the “new page” every day!
