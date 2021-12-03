Bishop Rhoades gives blessing at Trine
ANGOLA — The Newman Catholic Fellowship at Trine University is excited to announce that Bishop Kevin Rhoades, of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, will join the fellowing at its next weekly meeting on Monday.
The evening will begin with dinner, which will be served around 6 p.m. Bishop Rhoades is coming to bless the new Newman house, located at 501 S. Elizabeth St., and the students as they prepare for their final exams. In addition, the fellowship will be celebrating the Feast of St. Nicholas.
Faculty, staff, and students are all welcome to attend to socialize with each other and the bishop.
