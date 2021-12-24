Pastors host Christmas meal at Carlin Park
ANGOLA — The Churches of Angola are ready to serve one and all on Christmas Day with a free Christmas Meal at Carlin Park Elementary School.
This event is open to all and will have meal seatings at noon and 1 p.m.
The space will be decorated with kid-made decor, thanks to the students of Carlin Park. Carlin Park staff volunteers and local church volunteers will be on hand to set up, serve and clean up the event.
The menu will include roast chicken and ham, sides and dessert.
