SALAMONIE LAKE — Salamonie Lake, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews, is hosting stained glass classes for beginner and intermediate level artists in January and March 2022 at its Nature Center.
The classes will be taught by local artist Katy Gray, and all materials will be provided.
A beginner’s one-day stained glass class will be on Jan. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $30. Participants will learn how to make a red-tailed hawk feather sun catcher.
Multi-day classes designed to create a glass-on-glass framed mosaic image inspired by nature will be held Jan. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 22 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Participants should plan to attend each class. Cost is $60 per person. Each participant will choose a bee, red-tailed hawk or box turtle for their project.
A two-day intermediate class will be held March 5 and 6 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again on March 9 and 10 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to create a bee on a coneflower. All participants of this class must have had recent stained glass cutting and smoothing experience. Cost is $40.
All classes are geared for adults, but older youth with experience may be accepted.
Discounts are available for multiple people.
All classes require advance registration 10 days before the workshop. Space is limited.
For more information or to register, call 468-2127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.