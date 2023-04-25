ANGOLA — Steuben County Extension Homemakers will hold their annual Achievement Day, Thursday at 6 p.m., in the multipurpose room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne Street, Angola.
The program for the evening will include a presentation on quilts by Julie Kessler of Noble County.
Kessler has been quilting since her senior year of high school and is currently president of the Noble Nimble Thimbles. In addition to making quilts she has expertise in collecting and caring for vintage quilts.
Members will also show their own creations from the past year in the categories of art, craft and needlework. Individuals interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers are welcome to attend.
Indiana Extension Homemakers is a non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen families through continuing education, leadership development and volunteer community service.
