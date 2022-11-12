FREMONT — On Sunday, Nov. 20, The Olde York Church, 8740 E. C.R. 300N, Fremont, will host a gospel and hymn concert by Bob Pogue, Sherrie Grant and Debbie Qualkenbush.
The event will start at 3 p.m.
Pogue is a seasoned musician who has played locally, across the U.S. and Canada, and on Carribean cruise ships with the group Biff & The Cruisers. He also played alongside top-name recording artists such as Lee Greenwood, Tom T Hall, Charlie Daniels, George Strait and many others.
He also used to be with the band Overlynd Express and has more than 10 singles and nine albums to his credit.
Grant and Qualkenbush have been harmonizing since the 1990s, singing in the church choir, directing the kids’ choir, “New Kids On The Rock” and later joining Pam Fifer to form the trio, “Adoration.”
Their trio provided music for many church services and group events.
This concert will be the “Bob Pogue and The Bob Pogue Duo” debut and will include well-known hymns for congregation participation.
An offering will be accepted. The community is invited to attend. Contact Pastor Sam Hoffman at 495-1911 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.