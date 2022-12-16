As we get closer to Christmas, let's look over our last year. What are some great things God has done for you? List 5 below:
______________________
______________________
______________________
______________________
______________________
At the top of Bill and my list this year, are wonderful things for our family. First, we had Jesen's birth on a Sunday in March! On March 13 of this year, we became Lolli and Pop. Also, in March our youngest got engaged! This year we will have another wedding, so 2023 has blessings awaiting. What a joy! In May, our Katie got married! What a year of blessings! God blessed us with a blended family. Often we look at divorce as the ultimate sin and heartache. I will tell you my broken relationships almost destroyed my joy, but what Bill and I have is beyond my imagination. We see the hand of God in our lives and the joining of our families. Thank you, God, for restoring what was torn apart by divorce and death!
Philippians 4:4 Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!
Joy is a way of living. When I read that, it reminded me how the struggle is real when it is hard to find joy. List 5 things that bring you joy on a rough day:
______________________
_______________________
_______________________
_______________________
_______________________
You will live in joy and peace. The mountains and hills will burst into song, and the trees of the field will clap their hands! Isaiah 55:12 NLT
When we choose to live Jesus' way, we will begin to see life through JOY filled eyes. Join me in making JOY a daily habit!
List 5 ways your family will seek to cultivate joy this year:
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
________________________
Let us pray: Lord, you give JOY, and we are so thankful for that gift. We are thankful for the family that you have given us. We are thankful that you loved us and showed us how to love. May we love well this year. AMEN
