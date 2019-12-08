Dominance was the element that stood out when selecting a KPC Media Group All-Area Prep and Coach of the Year this season in boys tennis. The Prep and Coach only lost one match, respectively, all season.
West Noble senior Joel Mast is the 2019 Prep of the Year, and for the third consecutive season, Westview’s Tyler Miller was named Coach of the Year.
Mast’s only loss came to South Bend Saint Joseph sophomore Daniel Pries in a three-set battle in the finals of the Portage Regional. He finished with a 25-1 record and dominated the boys tennis scene in Northeast Indiana this season.
Mast was an Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State First Team selection and named to the All-District team. He won the Concord Sectional individual championship and was the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament No. 1 singles champion.
Miller guided the Warriors to their first regional championship since 2007 and first-ever semi-state championship. Westview was unbeaten during NECC regular season play for the season title. It also won the conference tournament.
The Warriors finished 25-1 for the season, and their only loss came in the IHSAA State quarterfinals against Columbus North. Miller was also the All-District Coach of the Year.
Here’s the rest of the individuals who make up the boys tennis All-Area team:
Kurtis Davis, Sr., Westview
Davis probably would’ve repeated as Prep of the Year if it weren’t for Mast. The senior finished his final season with a 24-4 record but was 0-3 versus Mast. Davis was the NECC Tournament runner-up at No. 1 singles but was still an all-conference player. He was named to the IHSTeCA All-State second team and All-District second team. Davis was the lone winner for the Warriors during the IHSAA State quarterfinals match against Columbus North.
Justin Schwartz, Sr., Westview
Schwartz finished his career with another great season at No. 2 singles for the Warriors. He finished with a 23-6 record and went 8-0 in NECC regular season play. He was also a conference tournament champion at his position.
Isaiah Hostetler, Fr., Westview
The freshman was a dominant, reliable No. 3 singles player for Westview this past season. He finished with a 26-3 record. Hostetler won all of his NECC regular season matches for an 8-0 record, and he was the conference tournament champion at No. 3 singles.
Tim Brandenberger, Jr., Westview and Elijah Hostetler, So., Westview
Brandenberger joined Elijah Hostetler this season Westview’s No. 1 doubles team and they were NECC Tournament champions. The pair finished with a perfect 8-0 record in conference play and went 21-6 overall.
Will Clark, Jr., Westview and Brady Hostetler, Jr., Westview
As the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team, the duo backed up their impressive sophomore campaign with an even better junior one. The tandem went 26-1 with their only loss coming in the state quarterfinals. They went 8-0 in NECC play and were conference tournament champions.
Landon Holwerda, Jr., DeKalb
Holwerda made the All-Area team for the second straight year. Last year, he made it as a doubles player. This season as DeKalb’s No. 1 singles player, he finished with a 12-9 record and played a large part in the Barons winning the Northeast 8 Conference championship and back-to-back sectional titles. He was also an All-NE8 first team selection.
Carman Rieke, Sr., DeKalb
Rieke finished off his Baron career with a 15-6 record as the Barons’ No. 2 singles player. The senior earned All-Northeast 8 conference second team honors.
Trey Novak, Jr., DeKalb & Evan Ostrowski, Sr., DeKalb
Novak joined Ostrowski as a doubles partner this season for DeKalb, and the No. 1 doubles tandem proved to be pretty good. The pair earned second team all-conference recognition after going 8-4.
Lucas Denton, Sr., East Noble
Denton split his time at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Northeast 8 Conference champion Knights. With his doubles partner of Max Bender, the duo finished with an 8-2 record and earned an all-conference first team selection.
Nolan Ogle, So., East Noble
Ogle made the All-Area team for the second straight year. He was a part of a doubles team last season, but as a singles player this season, he went 14-7 and was an All-NE8 first team selection.
Max Bender, Fr., East Noble
In his first season, Bender helped provide depth for the Knights. He finished with a 16-6 overall record, 14-6 at No. 1 doubles. With his playing partner Denton, he was an All-NE8 first teamer.
Vittorio Bona, Fr., East Noble
Bona was another freshman who made an impact for the Knights. He started the season at No. 3 singles but worked his way up to No. 2 doubles and earned second team All-NE8 honors. He finished with a 21-1 record.
The honorable mentions to this year’s all-area boys tennis team are East Noble’s Jordan Jollief and Joel Glass, DeKalb’s Gavin Swift, Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse, West Noble’s Dillan Sumowski and Brayden Bohde and Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler.
