“I’m just doing it different,” Fort Wayne resident Tyler Secrist explained. He has built a formidable business, Secrist Marketing Group, that includes real estate and marketing.
“To verbalize it is just tough,” he said. “To sell real estate, you used to just take listing photos, put a sign in the yard, put it in a magazine, put it out, and that was it.”
“Nowadays, the type of content I’m creating, these are graphics, they’re stories, they’re reels, they’re videos. It’s all these different platforms that I’m creating.”
Secrist, 27, describes his style as “very cinematic,” often with dramatic music.
His videos range from 15 seconds to 5 or 6 minutes, depending on the topic and subject matter. Counting Secrist, a team of four produces content.
Those efforts have paid dividends. In 2020, he sold 82 homes, producing $14 million in sales volume.
In 2020, he was selected to Fort Wayne Business Weekly/KPC Media Group’s Forty Under 40.
Born in Auburn, Secrist moved to Fort Wayne at age 18 when he went to college on a soccer scholarship at Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne (now Purdue Fort Wayne).
Secrist returned to the family business, Secrist Lawn Care, after college.
“I got into real estate through my success in the family business. They gave me the capital to start investing,” Secrist said. “I was flipping homes and I built a couple of spec homes.
“It was at that point I realized, ‘Man, I need to get my real estate license’ so I didn’t have to outsource these commissions.”
At age 23, Secrist obtained his real estate license, joining Century 21, and said his brokerage business “just exploded.”
“The growth of my family’s business, my real estate business, and now my real estate firm and marketing business has just been the way I market each business.
“I’ve got this knack or notoriety for the way I create content,” Secrist explained. “I specialize in content creation whether it’s photo or video and I put it out there.
“I think what’s caught most people’s attention is the quality of the content,” Secrist said. “What that’s done for me is it’s allowed me to sell whatever it is that I’m selling, whether that’s a home, whether that’s a lawn treatment program or whether that’s a marketing campaign for a business that’s hired us.
“I just have this knack for getting people’s attention on whatever it is that I’m trying to get attention on.”
Secrist said he paid attention to where people who getting their information.
“I noticed where everybody’s attention was,” Secrist said. “Everybody was using traditional mediums when they did market, and I realized there was no value prop. The cost per prospect was just awful.
“I realized if I could create content where people were actually looking — social — it’s free unless you run paid ads. I was able to create such great content.
“I organically have a massive reach, and that’s kind of what has played in the growth of my brand,” Secrist said. “I created awesome stuff, I put it where people were looking, and they paid attention.”
Secrist’s work can be found on all of the major social media platforms: YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat.
“I don’t stray away from traditional mediums, I just allocate my time and efforts to where I see fit, essentially,” he added. “It’s allowed me to reach more people faster.”
Secrist views himself as something of a trend-setter.
“When I got into the game, nobody was doing video,” he said. “When I went from nobody to selling $10-$20 million worth of real estate a year, naturally, you’re going to catch attention, and people are going to look at what you’re doing to see what and if they can implement in their business to try and get similar results.
“I have noticed, within the last 12 months, people are trying to do what I’m doing. There’s an IT factor,” Secrist said. “I’ve got a style and the way I distribute things. I have noticed people trying to emulate some of the stuff I’m doing in their businesses.”
Looking ahead, he wants to “triple-down” on the use of YouTube.
“I think YouTube is an underpriced and under-valued medium, where, if done right, could really change the landscape,” Secrist said. “I think it’s already changing the landscape, but nobody’s doing it locally.”
Diversification has been an asset.
“I’ve come to realize in my company’s success, in my family business and in my success in my real estate business, that I’m very good at a lot of things,” he said. “I had to create something that could encompass all of those tools, which is why I started my company, Secrist Marketing Group.
“I realized I could do anything,” he said. “I’ve got experience in flipping homes, in building new construction. Secrist Marketing Group is now a licensed general contractor by the state.” His brother, Chase, an engineer, just passed his general contractor test.
“I had to create something that could encompass everything,” Secrist added. “It’s a real estate firm and marketing company.
“My true passion is creating content and developing. That’s where my heart lies,” he said. “I love flipping homes, I love building homes, and I love everything that has to do with the creative side of all of that.
“Being a real estate agent, I love helping buyers and sellers purchase their homes and sell their places, but I envision Secrist Marketing Group becoming a large entity that helps people buy, sell, build and create.”
The future is now, Secrist said. It’s important to be at the forefront or be left behind.
“With all of this new technology, things are going to move even faster,” he said. “If people don’t adapt to these technologies and just try to do whatever they can, that’s going to be their ticket to being successful.
“You’ve got to consistently challenge yourself and try out things,” Secrist said. “It’s OK to fail. What are you doing that 99% of other people aren’t doing?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.