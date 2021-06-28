ANGOLA — As executive director of Trine innovation 1, Jason Blume’s world is ever changing, unlike the days when he was working in industry.
Blume is a product of Tri-State University — now Trine University — having graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2004 and a master’s from Trine in 2017.
“Coming from a manufacturing background prior to my career at Trine, I enjoy working with the wide variety of partners I now get to interact with. I am amazed and honored to get to learn about all of the interesting and diverse processes, products and industries that call our region home. Earlier in my career, I had a number of opportunities that could have led me to other states, but I truly believe northern Indiana has great opportunities,” Blume said.
In his position, Blume works to connect business, industry and the community with the students, expertise and resources of Trine University.
Throughout not only the region, but the world, projects that came from Trine innovation 1 are making an impact.
Blume’s accomplishments at innovation 1 have included directing swim reaction lights, now used to start swim meets around the world, from concept to commercialization, and coordinating student projects that have included a redesigned toboggan for the run at Pokagon State Park.
The swim reaction lights now are used in starting races all over, enabling people with limited or no hearing to compete on a level field. The redesigned toboggan is still in development.
“The Pokagon sled redesign is still being refined and remains an active project partnership with Pokagon. Some projects have lengthier implementation timelines than others. This project has to be vetted for safety and longevity of use, which is completely understandable given the potential number of visitors to the park that this could encounter,” Blume said.
No matter how a project turns out — they can’t all be home runs — it is about giving students the opportunity to gain real-world experience in working on projects from concept to reality.
“A key to all of our projects is the experiential learning outcomes that they have for Trine students; some projects may get immediate implementation, while others may need further refinement and validation. No matter what happens, our students learn a great deal as a result of real-world project experience,” Blume said. “This advances the goals of our industry partners while providing experience for Trine students, which aids in developing a more career-ready graduate.”
The work has resulted in many projects that have brought great experiences for students and some that have been life-changing for the recipeints.
“From a most rewarding project standpoint, Trine innovation 1 has worked on several projects that have had individual life impact. For example, developing prosthetics devices for a young child with Helping Hands in Warsaw, designing a prosthetic arm so that a veteran could shoot archery and developing a software app so a stroke survivor could more easily communicate with his family,” Blume said.
Most recently, earlier this spring, Blume was named to the Elevate Northeast Indiana board, quite a personal accomplishment but one he says is because of the work being done at the university.
“I think that it is a testament to what Trine is doing in our region and how we play an integral part in our region’s trajectory. Having involvement in regional entrepreneurial growth and investment for the future allows Trine to help guide how our region will evolve and expand,” he said.
He also coordinates the university’s Employment Resource Center and STEM outreach efforts to area school corporations. Elementary school children throughout northeast Indiana are probably familiar with Blume through the popular STEM with Storm program, which brings STEM lessons into schools utilizing Trine’s mascot, Storm, a white tiger.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trine had to pivot with its STEM with Storm program, creating virtual lessons.
Trine Innovation 1 collaborated with several departments on campus to create a virtual STEM with Storm five-installment video series. The videos have accumulated nearly 850 views on YouTube and from our post-program survey the program was leveraged by over 55 K-5 educators, impacting 3,592 K-5 students.
Necessity being the mother of invention — or in Trine’s case, innovation — more work is being done to make sure Storm gets in classrooms.
“Our team is currently working to create a hybrid in-person program with accompanying videos and teacher guides aligning with state standards for multiple grade levels to be rolled out during next school year,” Blume said.
In addition to Elevate Northeast Indiana, Blume serves on the board of the Parkview Community Foundation. Outside of work, he is active with the Boy Scouts of America, serving on the board of directors for the Anthony Wayne Area Council, and the Avilla Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
He received the university’s Distinguished Service Young Alumnus Award in 2007.
