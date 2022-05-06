Frontier Communications has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Notice to inform the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that the company will permanently lay off 50 employees.
In the WARN notice filed April 29, Frontier said it will close portions of the Fort Wayne location at 8001 W. Jefferson Blvd. due to business need changes.
A 60-day notification was provided to the affected people on April 29. The company estimates that employees will leave the business between June 30 and July 14.
"We are working with employees to apply for other roles at our company and to educate them on their eligibility for separation benefits," Human Resource Director Andy Hoeppner wrote in the official WARN Notice. "There are no applicable bumping rights. IBEW represents employees at this facility and the separation benefits will be determined by the collective bargaining agreements."
