The Allen County Coroner’s Office was notified of a fatal industrial accident that occurred at about 3 a.m. Jan. 28 at the BFGoodrich plant in the 18900 block of Old US 24 E., Woodburn.
Sean Redden, 48, of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
The autopsy has been completed and the cause of death is multiple-crush injuries due to industrial press accident, and the manner of death is accident.
This incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office.
