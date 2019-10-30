INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that most branches will extend hours of operation Nov. 4 and 5. Branches in counties holding elections in the November general election will be open to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Branches’ hours will be 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 4 and 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 5.
The following branches do not have scheduled elections in their counties and will be closed both days of election week: Fowler, LaGrange, Rockville and Loogootee.
As required by state law, branches with extended hours will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New driver’s licenses and learner permits will only be processed provided that the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes.
Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes. The paper interim credential issued at the license branch at the time of the transaction or after a customer has completed an internet credential transaction is also acceptable proof of identification for voting purposes.
The Indiana BMV provides free, state-issued ID cards for voting purposes to any unlicensed Hoosier who is a U.S. citizen, who can provide proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election. The following documents are required to obtain a new state ID card or driver’s license.
Proof of identity document, such as a birth certificate or passport.
• Proof of Social Security document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2
• Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or passport
• Proof of residency, two documents such as a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement
If your name has been legally changed and now differs from your identity document(s) (for example, birth certificate or passport), proof of name change must be provided to obtain a state ID or driver’s license.
A complete list of documents required to obtain a new state ID card or driver’s license can also be found at IN.gov/BMV/. All branches will resume regular business hours Nov. 6.
