Melissa Glaze elected to Indiana Landmarks board
Indiana Landmarks members recently elected six new directors and announced the team of officers. The newly elected directors will serve three-year terms expiring in September 2022 and includes Melissa Glaze of Roanoke.
Glaze has been active in revitalizing historic buildings for many years. She and her husband, Scott, purchased and restored the 1934 Art Deco-style Brokaw Theatre in Angola, reopening it as the Brokaw Movie House in 2016. Melissa served a previous term on Indiana Landmarks’ board 2010-13.The board elected a new slate of officers for the coming year, including Parker Beauchamp of Wabash as chairman.
Phil’s One Stop to fund Honor Flight No. 34
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will take its 34th flight to Washington, D.C., on Oct. 16 with funding from Phil’s One Stop.
Honor Flight No. 34 currently consists of a total of 84 veterans: 4 WWII, 27 Korea, 46 Cold War and 7 Vietnam. To date, 2,458 veterans have been transported at no cost to them to Washington by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor. Thirty veterans served in two or more eras.
Phil and Renee Carper own and operate 19 Marathon Service stations in the Fort Wayne area. Phil Carper will be serving as a guardian for his veteran uncle, Jerry Vinson. The Carpers said in a statement, “We are thankful for all those who have served our country to protect our freedoms and are happy we are able to help honor our veterans.”
According to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Dennis Covert in the statement, “Phil and Renee Carper are well-known in the Fort Wayne area for their annual and ongoing fundraising events to support local charities. We are proud to be a recipient of their dedicated commitment through their sponsorship of our October 16, 2019 Honor Flight.”
Veterans and volunteer guardians will gather at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard at 5 a.m. Oct. 16 with take-off projected to be at 6:40 a.m. Returning home, the community is encouraged to patriotically welcome the veterans in the main terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport at around 8:15 p.m. More information regarding the public’s participation and return timing will be shared on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HFNEI.
The nonprofit previously said it costs $98,000 for one flight.
—Staff reports
