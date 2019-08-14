COLUMBIA CITY — A medical device company plans to invest $6.8 million building and equipping a 9% expansion of its 160,000-square-foot facility off Indiana 14 just outside Columbia City, as well as renovating space there.
Micropulse, Inc. employs more than 360 people working in three shifts at the facility where it develops and manufactures medical implants, instruments, cases and trays and sterile packaging.
The project will receive state and local economic development incentives, and will add 25 jobs there by the end of 2020.
“It is humbling to see the ongoing support our local government and community extend to Micropulse,” Brian More, the company’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.
“Whitley County and the state of Indiana have always partnered with Micropulse to help realize our growth initiatives,” he said.
“Our vision is to always be better; work alongside our employees to be better people, bring added value to our customers and help build our local community. Sustained growth does not happen without the talented, committed and loyal employees who exemplify the Micropulse core values.”
The project has received a 10-year tax abatement from the Whitley County Council at the request of the Whitley County EDC.
“We are honored to represent and contribute to this community,” More said. “This next expansion will help us better utilize our current manufacturing space and allow for continued growth as we provide contract manufacturing and packaging services to the global orthopedic market place.”
Micropulse plans to expand its building by about 15,000 square feet and renovate an additional 3,000 square feet, said Kennedy St. George, Whitley County EDC marketing director.
In addition to the tax abatement, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered to support the project with up to $115,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.
“Indiana is not only home to the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the U.S., but we’re also the second-largest exporter of life science products in the country,” Elaine Bedel, IEDC president, said in the statement.
“That combination signals our unique strength in the medical device industry, making the Hoosier state the perfect destination for companies like Micropulse to start and scale operations, investing in life-enhancing R&D and products while supporting quality jobs here in Indiana.”
Construction on the expansion is scheduled to start later this summer and Micropulse plans to have the new and renovated space in the upgraded facility fully operational by the fall of next year.
Brian Emerick, CEO of Micropulse, founded it in his garage in 1988 as a wire electrical discharge machining company.
Following years of steady client base and workforce growth, a major orthopedic contract that it won in 2003 shifted its focus to medical device manufacturing.
