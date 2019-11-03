WARSAW - Winona PVD Coatings announced it will close its two Warsaw facilities by the end of the year, leaving 108 workers without jobs.
The company, which does metal coating and engraving, sent a letter dated Oct. 29 to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Dislocated Worker Unit. In the letter, the company said that on Dec. 31 it will close operations at 1180 and 1095 Polk Drive, Warsaw.
In 2011 with 35 employees, the company announced it would invest more than $9 million in equipment and add as many as 70 jobs by 2012. The company said at the time it coated about 240,000 wheels a year, and expected to expand its production to 960,000 wheels per year.
Founded in 2007, the company is located in Warsaw Tech Park.
