INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced $51 million for 50 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state as a part of the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
The grants include two that will cover projects in Steuben County and Allen, DeKalb and Whitley counties.
The $100 million Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. In total, rounds one and two of the program have awarded more than $79 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 21,900 homes and commercial locations in 41 counties.
“Lieutenant Governor Crouch and I have been dedicated to improving internet access for years, and now COVID has only made the need for affordable, dependable broadband more apparent,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This latest round of grants will give more Hoosiers access to more affordable, quality internet regardless of where they live, work or go to school.”
This second round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 10,590 homes and commercial locations across 32 counties.
Here are the local projects:
Lakeland Internet
This project will serve 40 households in Pine Canyon Lake in Steuben County. The requested grant amount is $30,830, with a local match of $34,874, for a total project cost of $65,704.
This project will provide modern internet capacity to a highly populated lake that is located in a remote area of Steuben County. Currently, people can only get internet service through phone connections in this area that lies in the Prairie Heights Community Schools district. The lake is located south of C.R. 300N and west of C.R. 500W.
Mercury Wireless
This project will connect 130 households and five businesses in portions of Allen, DeKalb and Whitley Counties. The requested grant amount is $110,040, with a local match of $348,460, for a total project cost of $458,500.
In addition to the $51 million awarded Thursday, the 16 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $53 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $104 million total investment for broadband.
The program allows broadband service providers and utility cooperatives to apply for up to $5 million to expand service to unserved areas if they provide at least a 20 percent match. Unserved areas are those without at least one telecommunication provider offering at least 10 mbps download and 1 mbps upload. Proposed projects must provide a minimum level of service at actual speeds of 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload.
At Holcomb’s request, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, along with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, administers and oversees the program.
“In a time where Hoosiers are having to adjust their lifestyles due to COVID-19, it’s imperative that we connect as many Hoosiers as possible,” Crouch said. “Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Connections initiative is a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and bringing greater opportunities for all Hoosiers.”
Last year during round one, 14 projects were awarded more than $28 million. With more than $23 million in local match, a total of more than $51 million was invested in broadband expansion. Information regarding a third round will be released in the future. For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/3018.htm.
Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is part of Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program, which accelerates the completion of major highway projects, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.
