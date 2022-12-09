Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association, American Federation of Musicians Local 58, have gone on strike, forcing cancellation of the Holiday Pops concert Sunday at Trine University.
It will not affect the Dec. 18 production of Handel’s “Messiah” at Trine University because the Philharmonic musicians act as private contractors when performing with the Steuben County Festival Choir’s annual show.
Members of the Philharmonic will play a free concert today after the performers went on strike while seeking a 46% pay increase.
After negotiation meetings the morning and afternoon Thursday with Fort Wayne Philharmonic management, the union couldn’t reach a new contract. The performers started the strike at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The strike has caused the cancellation of the annual Holiday Pops on Friday and today in Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theatre as well as Saturday’s Fort Wayne Philharmonic — Holiday Pops at Trine University in Angola.
The two sides “remain far apart on wages,” according to the union.
Players’ Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said in the strike announcement, “Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has yet to propose pay that allows us to afford basic needs, and is married to the elimination of full-time positions.”
The union announced a free holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. today at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. Maestro Robert Nance will be the conductor.
Philharmonic management said in an announcement that leadership learned about the pending strike from media that were informed about the intention to strike by union representatives.
“We are deeply disappointed to learn about the union’s intention to strike if there is no agreement today,” said Philharmonic President and CEO Brittany Hall, who was part of the negotiations with the union. “We have negotiated in good faith since August and our hope is to collaborate with the musicians and reach a new agreement that will be a foundation for the long-term future of the Philharmonic and its important role in the community.”
Hall called the 46% wage increase demand unreasonable and unsustainable.
“Thus far, the union has rejected the Philharmonic’s request to have a mediator come in as a third party to assist in negotiation efforts prior to announcing the strike,” the Philharmonic said. “With the announcement of the strike the union has agreed to bring in a mediator.”
The next negotiation meeting between the union and Philharmonic management is scheduled for Monday.
Meanwhile, regardless of whether the strike continues, players will be working as private contractors and will perform with the Steuben County Festival Choir at the 7 p.m. Dec. 18 “Messiah” performance. It is the 11th year for the program, based on the 1741 composition by George Frideric Handel, held at T. Furth Performing Arts Center at Trine University in Angola. All tickets are $10, and sales now benefit the Steuben County Humanities Fund, which gives grants to students of the arts.
Visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association website at fwpmusicians.com for more information and negotiation updates.
