The rhizomes for sale July 28 at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory in Fort Wayne all looked relatively alike: green blades with straight or curling roots.
However, come next spring, if planted correctly, they'll bloom in a variety of colors and sizes.
This year, the Northeastern Indiana Iris Society's nearly 1,000 rhizomes for sale included irises from the new pseudata classification. It's a cross of Japanese irises (I. ensata) and I. pseudacorus, said president Lana Wolfe, of Willshire, Ohio. These new irises were once known as Species X until their growing numbers prompted the new classification.
Hybridizer Brian Wendel of Ossian had some of his award-winning Simply Delightful Siberian irises among those for sale and offered advice to buyers.
The sale attracts some customers who've never planted irises before, who may not know that the top of the rhizome needs to remain above ground with the roots spread to the back to provide an anchor.
"How do you know which ones are the best?" a young woman asked Wolfe.
Wolfe explained the planting process.
"Irises grow from the back and the side," she said.
Because irises multiply, every few years they need to be divided to keep them blooming. It's also a chance to check for the iris borer, a moth larva that will eat the rhizome.
The green blades had the irises' names written on them in addition to a picture of what the irises will look like when they bloom. Most irises cost $5. The society also sold closed bags containing five irises for $5 or 10 for $10.
Those irises that didn't sell Wolfe will sell as the farmer's market in Decatur and Aug. 2 and 3's Willshire Sportsman's Club Flea Market and Trade Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.