CHURUBUSCO — Chuck Jones sits comfortably at a white table in downtown Churubusco History Center surrounded by dozens of photos, newspaper clippings and mementos of the small town’s storied past.
The center is almost like a home away from home for the longtime Churubusco resident, who is one of the town’s Rotary Club members and helping that club to celebrate 75 years. And Jones rattles off Churubusco folk tales and lore like a tour guide who’s been showing off his hometown to tourists for years.
The 24-member organization has weekly meetings in the basement of the local St. John Bosco Catholic Church, with most of its membership comprised of business owners. The Rotarians’ occupations vary from restaurant owners, to doctors, to local school administrators, to bankers, and even funeral directors.
In a small town like Churubusco – (‘Busco to the locals) with a population of about 1,800 people at last count – the Rotary Club often is the organization most likely to help people and groups in need.
And that’s exactly what the club does.
Among some of the local groups benefitting from Rotary’s money-raising efforts are Churubusco High School’s football and baseball teams, St. John Food Pantry, Toys for Tots, Churubusco Library, the Churubusco Police and the local Junior Achievement club.
“We bought helmets and tackling dummies for the high school football team, and a net to go behind home plate for the high school baseball diamond,” Jones said. “We gave money to the (local) Boy Scouts to get a camper so they could go on a camping trip. We donated money to the local fire department to help them buy chainsaws for their rescue team.
“And none of that would be possible if it weren’t for Rotary Club.”
The club saw its beginnings on Nov. 12, 1944, with the Rotary Clubs from Warsaw and Columbia City sponsoring the new association. The group’s first Thursday evenings meeting spot was at the Green Grill, located on North Main Street. Charter members of the group were Orlo McCoy, David Barnhart, Everett Jones, Marian Mayberry and John Rollings.
These days — while the club membership is significantly larger — the group’s fundraising efforts stretch farther, as well, helping individuals, community groups, school groups, and many other local organizations.
Two of Rotary’s longest-running events are its charity auction and its annual golf outing, held at Eel River Golf Course. In the 26 years since the auction was begun, Jones estimates the event has raised more than $400,000. And the golf tournament, which stretches back 40 years, has probably brought in about $200,000 for Rotary’s charitable efforts.
The local Rotary also has been instrumental in helping Churubusco keep its status as a minor tourist attraction. Back in 1898, some fisherman claimed to have spotted a giant turtle on 7-acre Fulk Lake, a watering hole owned by local farmer, Oscar Fulk.
Then in 1948, some other locals reported that they had spotted the reptile, as well while fishing on the lake, and claimed it was about the size of “a dining room table.”
Busco locals named the beast Oscar, and it wasn’t long before curiosity-seekers from all over the Midwest — and the country — descended on Churubusco to catch sight of Oscar.
At one point, someone reportedly captured video of Oscar, but the tape has been lost to history. And no one has captured him, yet.
To honor Oscar’s contribution to the town, Churubusco now holds a yearly festival called Turtle Days, and the town’s official nickname is Turtle Town U.S.A., both after Oscar and the prevalence of Miami Indian Chief Little Turtle in the area’s history.
Jones, an 81-year-old retired teacher and former football coach at Churubusco High School, said he originally joined the Rotary Club 40 years ago to be part of something bigger and to help those in town who need it most.
“In a little town, if you want to get things done, you join an organization that gets things done,” Jones noted with a grin.
He added that for a smaller community, Churubusco’s Rotary Club has done pretty well for itself.
“For a little town,” Jones said, “it’s doing pretty well. We have one of the most successful Rotary Clubs around. We do a lot for our community, and we’re doing pretty well for a small town.”
