ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. has filed a petition for intervention with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, asking NIPSCO to consider expanding its development plans so it would add natural gas capacity to Steuben County.
Among other information, the SCEDC's filing with the IURC claims NIPSCO's lack of gas capacity has cost the county some $3.5 billion in industrial development over the last four years.
On Thursday, local officials will be holding a virtual meeting to discuss the IURC March 30 filing by the SCEDC. The meeting takes place at 11 a.m. through the online site Zoom. People needing credentials should email Isaac@steubenedc.com for the meeting identification and password.
In NIPSCO’s current filing submitted to IURC, the Merrillville-based company is proposing improvements of more than $960 million over six years across its entire natural gas network. The first hearing before the IURC in the matter is May 4 in Indianapolis.
A filing by SCEDC with the IURC in the case gives testimony from Isaac Lee, executive director with the SCEDC. In the filing, Lee contends that the natural gas capacity provided by NIPSCO to Steuben County is inadequate and has harmed economic development activity.
"Due exclusively or in large part to NIPSCO’s failure to supply adequate natural gas where needed in Steuben County, SCEDC has lost the opportunity to secure at least 10 economic development projects valued at an estimated $3.5 billion over that past four years. NIPSCO’s inability to supply necessary natural gas to Steuben County creates a cascading domino effect that effectively paralyzes the County’s ability to survive, grow or thrive," says part of Lee's 23-page April 9 filing.
"NIPSCO is reviewing the testimony the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) in response to NIPSCO's request to complete a number of upcoming infrastructure improvement projects across our service area. We will be providing written testimony in response, which will be filed at the IURC. As this is a pending proceeding, NIPSCO has no further public comment at this time," said a statement provide by Dana Berkes, NIPSCO public affairs manager.
Previously, NIPSCO has partnered with communities and local economic development organizations to help devise plans to support growth and development in these communities, said a news release from the SCEDC.
"SCEDC has specifically partnered with NIPSCO and we have enjoyed a great working relationship with NIPSCO. This process is a regulatory process and is more about a disagreement of the amount of growth plans specific to Steuben County and the entities that enjoy these critical utilities to thrive and do business," said a press release from SCEDC.
More information including case documents and proceedings can be found on the IURC website, in.gov/iurc. The case number is 45330.
“The SCEDC, the Board of Directors, recently voted and supported the petition for intervention in the current filing by NIPSCO of their proposed 6-year plan. The reason for this proceeding is that we feel (on behalf of the whole county and the entities within) we should have more development plans be a part of this current plan than what are currently being explored by NIPSCO. Case documents can be found on the IURC website and we are looking forward to working with and partnering with NIPSCO to more agreeable development solutions that benefit all involved” Lee said in the news release.
In 1997, Steuben County industrial leaders banded together to pressure NIPSCO to provide more electrical capacity. At the time, a lack of capacity was hurting industry in Steuben County. This was particularly evident in Fremont, where transmission lines ended and capacity was lacking to adequately serve large scale users like Amcast Automotive, a cast aluminum wheel maker.
In addition, electric outages not caused by natural means, such as storms, were frequent at the time, severely disrupting business operations.
“After fully reviewing all aspects of the current issue, the SCEDC Board of Directors felt that we needed to voice our concerns to make sure that they were heard during this regulatory process. The SCEDC board voted to do this on behalf of all our stakeholders within Steuben County, to protect and ensure we would be able to continue to grow for our employers and our communities; for all citizens of Steuben County” said Chris Folland, president of the SCEDC board.
“Now more than ever we need strong and united leadership in our economic development efforts in Steuben County. The city of Angola looks forward to partnering with Fremont, our other communities in Steuben County and Steuben County government in giving our full faith and support to Isaac Lee and the SCEDC board in moving all economic projects forward in Steuben County” said Angola Mayor Dick Hickman.
“On behalf of myself and the Fremont community, I want to thank Isaac and the entire SCEDC group for undertaking this project so we can have a voice for our future” said Chris Snyder of Fremont.
