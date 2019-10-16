The United Auto Workers informed members early on the afternoon of Oct. 16 that it had just reached a tentative agreement with General Motors Co., but said strike picket lines should continue until a UAW-GM National Council concludes business the next day.
In a GM announcement around the same time, the company said “we can confirm the UAW’s statement regarding a proposed tentative agreement. Additional details will be provided at the appropriate time.”
With unconfirmed reports in national media that GM’s CEO Mary Barra had joined UAW contract talks as the union’s strike entered its second month, negotiations had appeared closer to reaching an agreement.
Plant-level UAW leaders, including those with its Local 2209, had been called to Detroit before the start of the strike at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15. The International called them back to the Motor City for a strike update Oct. 17.
The local’s president and shop chair could not be reached for comment on the latest developments with the strike Oct. 16, but a member of the local confirmed they were headed to Detroit.
The latest developments included an Oct. 11 letter from Terry Dittes, UAW vice president and director of its GM Department, informing the membership that its bargaining committee planned to be working over the weekend to reach a tentative agreement.
“We counterproposed to the company’s last offer which included all of your outstanding proposals that are all at the main table and unsettled,” it said.
“With this latest comprehensive proposal, if GM accepts and agrees to this group of proposals, we will have a tentative agreement,” it said. “A tentative agreement will also include a review and approval of all language issues as well as the economic terms approved by your elected bargaining committee.”
Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president for Global Manufacturing sent a letter to employees on the negotiations the same day.
“From the outset, General Motors has been committed to an agreement that is fair and worthy of our team members’ support. That’s why before the contract deadline, we made an offer that we felt was strong. And since that offer, we’ve done even more to address the issues the UAW has brought forward,” it said.
“On Monday, we presented another offer we felt achieved our mutual objectives. It would increase compensation through wages and lump sum payments, preserve industry-leading health care benefits without increasing out-of-pocket costs, enhance profit-sharing with unlimited upside, and improve the ratification bonus,” it said.
“For temporary workers, our offer also would create a clear path to permanent employment and include a ratification bonus. Our offer commits to thousands of new jobs right here in the U.S. and billions of dollars in new investments in our communities.”
GM’s Fort Wayne Assembly plant employs about 4,500, including temporary workers, making Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Local 2209 represents everyone there with the exception of about 300 management positions.
Johnson’s letter said GM executives had advised the union it was critical that the company get back to assembling quality vehicles for its customers.
“We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are committed to our future together. Our success depends on one another. Our offer builds on the winning formula we have all benefitted from over the past several years. We remain focused on building a stronger future for everyone,” it said.
“The strike has been hard on you, your families, our communities, the company, our suppliers and dealers. The speculation in the media for four weeks adds to the uncertainty.”
A variety of estimates have been published in national media on the cost of the strike to the company, including an estimate by Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy that the strike could cost GM $50 million for each day that it lasted.
The day of the updates from GM and the UAW, the Center for Automotive Research in Michigan published a report that the strike would cost the company $450 million a week and the union’s strike fund $12 million weekly.
Because each job at a GM plant generates enough spending to support several additional jobs in local and regional economies, the report said “the longer a strike lasts, the more it impacts companies and workers in the supply chain as well as the broader economy.”
“Indiana, with 13 percent of the UAW-GM workforce, has the third-largest economic strike impacts,” it said.
• Weekly compensation in Indiana is estimated to fall $68 million while the strike lasts
• Weekly social insurance tax collections are expected to be $9 million lower
• Weekly personal income taxes are expected to be $8 million lower
The report showed 6,039 Indiana residents are employed by GM, 17,523 are employed by its supply chain and 24,616 jobs in the state are affected by GM expenditures.
