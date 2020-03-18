The Allen County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, in the south side lobby of the Rousseau Centre, One East Main St., Fort Wayne.
Commissioners meetings usually are held in the Council Courtroom of Citizens Square. The City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday that due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, Citizens Square would be closed to the public beginning March 18. Current plans call for the building to reopen on Wednesday, April 1.
Per I.C. 5-14-1.5-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the County of Allen will meet in legislative session on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
The meeting will be held in the south side lobby of the Rousseau Centre, One East Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.