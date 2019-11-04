HUNTERTOWN — In an effort to promote science learning in Northwest Allen County Schools, Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne donated 150 science books to Perry Hill Elementary School on Oct. 25.
The books were delivered by Community Liaison Manager David Moser, and each one was hand-selected by Perry Hill staff. Subaru held a fundraiser in August, and a portion of the proceeds from their car sales that month went toward purchasing the books. Customers were given the opportunity to select books they would like donated in their name, and they even included notes of encouragement to students.
“We want to make sure that you have the best education that you can get, and we want to make sure that you continue to dream about what you want to do with the rest of your life,” Moser told a group of fifth-graders gathered in Perry Hill’s multipurpose room Friday.
The donation was a part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative. Moser said the company hopes the books will inspire students to make a difference as future engineers, nurses and doctors.
“We were able to get books for every single classroom, Kindergarten through fifth grade,” Perry Hill Principal Caleb Miner said. “We want to develop that love for science and engineering, and exploration and innovation in general.”
Moser also presented Miner with a $1,000 check to be used for classroom supplies.
“The whole idea of keeping your imagination open, challenging yourself and pushing yourself to be who you want is something I’m very excited about,” Miner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.