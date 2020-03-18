The Fort Wayne City Council will meet at 4 p.m. today to address employee and operations policies in light of the COVID-19 virus.
The COVID-19 policy was the only item on the agenda of the special meeting.
The resolution establishes public health leave at 100% for qualifying quarantined employees, up to 80 hours. Employees who are self-quarantined to care for a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 would receive 75% pay, up to 60 hours.
The provisions would be effective today and continue through April 1. Further revisions are possible.
The policy does not automatically apply to Public Safety, 24/7 or other emergency operations employees.
The city's notice to news media said Indiana Gov. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has suspended some of the open door laws during this public health emergency. "City Council members are allowed to participate in this meeting telephonically if at all possible as only one council member now needs to be physically present," the notice said.
The meeting will also be recorded and aired on City TV at a later time.
In addition to the phone line option, the meeting is scheduled to be carried live on the City of Fort Wayne’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CityofFortWayne/ and on www.weltfm.org.
